Henry Tapley

Henry “Hank” Lee Tapley

Henry ‘Hank’ Lee Tapley, 93, passed away July 26, 2017, in Paris, Texas. Hank was born Sept. 13, 1923, in Idabel, Okla., to John Worth and Stella (Hunt) Tapley.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Prater-Lampton-Mills and Coffey Funeral Home, Hugo, Okla., with Mike Fortenberry officiating. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Jim Lassiter, John Gabbert, Dale Callihand, Paul Brown, Robert Bryans, Monte Meier and Michael Julian.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, July 28 edition of the Hugo News.