Hershel Pence

Hershel Ira Pence, of Hugo, Okla., passed from this life Thursday, March 22, 2018, at the age of 106. Hershel was born Oct. 16, 1911 in Leonard, Texas, to Ira Benton Pence and Amanda Emaline “Lina” (Bradshaw) Pence. He married Anna Lorene Smith on April 5, 1941.

Funeral services for Hershel Pence were held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 26, 2018 at the First Baptist Church in Hugo, Okla., with the Rev. Doug McClure officiating. Burial followed at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society, The ALS Association, and The Choctaw County Historical Association.

Services were under the direction of Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, March 27 edition of the Hugo News.