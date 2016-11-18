Hershel Reed

Hershel Reed went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 at the age of 82. Hershel was born Jan. 8, 1934 to Ira Lee and Susie Reed in Pittsburg, Okla.

Services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 at the First Baptist Church of Antlers with Bro. Aaron Reed and Otis Cayton officiating. Interment was held at Antlers City Cemetery under the direction of Burkhart Funeral Service of Antlers.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Nov. 18 edition of the Hugo News.