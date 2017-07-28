Hit and run death and mystery crash still under investigation

HUGO — Police officers from multiple jurisdictions are continuing their investigation into the hit-and-run death of Emanuel Churchwell, whose body was discovered Monday, July 3, 2017, in the 800 block of North H Street in Hugo.

Both Hugo PD and officers with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have stated that they are not in a position to discuss the details of the case, or whether or not the crash of a “driverless” 2013 Dodge Charger found smashed into a large tree a few blocks away may have been involved in Churchwell’s death.

