HMS makes changes to class times

Effective Monday, Aug. 28, Hugo Middle School will begin classes at 7:45 a.m. According to HMS principal Heather Samis, this will coincide with Hugo High School’s bell schedule. “In making this transition, many of the issues our students are experiencing will be eliminated. Students who participate in classes at HHS will not be missing valuable class time either at HMS or HHS.”

