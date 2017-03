HUGO — Jay Hodge of Paris, has announced that construction is already underway on a new Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-RAM automobile dealership coming to Hugo. Hodge has purchased 8.8 acres at 2505 East Jackson Street in Hugo where a new 18,058 square-foot dealership facility will be constructed.

