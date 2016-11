Hollis Roy Lester

Hollis Roy Lester, 79, of Van Alstyne, left us Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Hollis was born in Hugo, Okla., to John and Irene Walker Lester. Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 West Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne, Texas. The online register may be signed at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Nov. 12 edition of the Hugo News.