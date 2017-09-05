Hugo, area citizens chip in big for Harvey relief

The city of Hugo’s disaster relief donation drive held at Hugo Wal-Mart netted $22,019.81. Hugo council members agreed to match up to $10,000 during a special meeting held last Tuesday, therefore receiving more than $12,000 in donations. The donations were to benefit the American Red Cross to aid in their relief efforts. Pictured (l to r): Councilman Richard Higginbotham, Misti Draper with Wal-Mart, city clerk Leah Savage, city treasurer Wanda Ward, city manager David Rawls, vice-mayor Ernest McCarty, Wal-Mart manager Shannon James and American Red Cross executive director Mike Mlynek.