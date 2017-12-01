Hugo Band to perform in annual Christmas Concert

Tiffany Johnson, Cole Francis, Dustin Roden, Ryandal Gilmore and Keyontre Lennox work with members of the Hugo Band, preparing for their annual Christmas Concert on Dec. 7. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 in the Hugo Middle School gym, and will feature all Hugo performing groups. Those performing include: Michaela Beck, Jake Blankenship, Cole Francis, Nathan Frazier, Luis Gonzales, Kristen Goolsby, Litzy Huaman, Tiffany Johnson, Hannah McDaniel, Jonie Nicholas, Bryce Parra, Ke’Arra Potts, Dustin Roden, Cameron Cavallini, Angel Dotsenko, Franccesca Dotsenko, Blake Garner, Nikiya Seigle, Ethan Stinnett, Jackson Trantham, Katie Trapp, Alyssa Wright, Alexia Zamora, Ryandal Gilmore and Keyontre Lennox. Admission will be $3.