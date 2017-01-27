Hugo Chamber welcomes new event center

For the Good Times Event Center was welcomed into the Hugo Area Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday. The event center, ran by Lou Anne Payne and Redonda Maple is located at the former Fish Tales restaurant 711 N 4250 Rd., can be leased for birthdays, reunions, baby showers, weddings and more, by calling 580.326.6287. Pictured at the ribbon cutting were (l to r): Chamber representatives Dot Glenn and Elizabeth Lane, Terry and Lou Ann Payne, Redonda Maple, Johnny Mangrum, Les Maple and Chamber representatives Valerie Powell and Harolynn Wofford. Also pictured is the center’s “welcome dog” Tippy.