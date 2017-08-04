We are Hugo to hold Family Fun Day

We are Hugo will host its Family Fun Day and Parade the weekend of Aug. 25-26.

The parade will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 down Jackson St. through downtown Hugo.

The other events –– booths, vendors, food, games, activities for kids, speakers and band –– will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Bill Grant Civic Center in Hugo.

There will be lots of fun for the whole family. Visit and see what local artisans have to offer, enjoy food and drinks, and promote civic pride in Hugo.

For more information, call 580.326.6135. Vendor applications can be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce or by calling 580.326.7230.