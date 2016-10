By Joanne Webster

Contributing Writer

The Choctaw Nation meal at the District 8 Community Center resumed on Wednesday after a week off while the elders attended Fall Fest.

Thirty-three elders were represented on Sept. 27 in the recognition of Outstanding Elder. Maricie Smith of Atoka and Eugene Branam of Stigler, took those honored positions.

For the full story, see the Tuesday, Oct. 11 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.