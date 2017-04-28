Hugo Lake to receive repairs, upgrades

HUGO –– The area of abundant water will be seeing abundant changes throughout its lake and park areas, as the Hugo Lake Corps of Engineers completes upgrades and construction on several projects throughout the park.

According to Hugo Lake Manager Isaac Martin, they are currently working on three vault restroom facilities –– two at Virgil Point Park and one at Wilson Point, which will be installed in the upcoming weeks.

For the full story, see the Friday, April 28 edition of the Hugo News.