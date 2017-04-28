hugoexpressheader
Hugo Lake to receive repairs, upgrades

Isaac Martin was selected as Hugo Lake Manager after the retirement of Kent Grimes. According to Martin, the Hugo Lake Area Corps of Engineers has been working hard to make improvements to many areas of the park.

HUGO –– The area of abundant water will be seeing abundant changes throughout its lake and park areas, as the Hugo Lake Corps of Engineers completes upgrades and construction on several projects throughout the park.
According to Hugo Lake Manager Isaac Martin, they are currently working on three vault restroom facilities –– two at Virgil Point Park and one at Wilson Point, which will be installed in the upcoming weeks.
