Hugo mayor, CEC lineman chosen to electrify Guatamalan village

Choctaw Electric lineman Darren Frazier, who is also the mayor of Hugo, will serve on a special cooperative mission to electrify a remote village in northwestern Guatemala. Frazier will work with a team of electric co-op linemen selected by the Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives (OAEC) to bring lights to the village.

“It’s an honor for Choctaw Electric to have a lineman participate in this mission,” said former Choctaw Electric CEO Ken Gates. “Darren will be an excellent ambassador and we’re proud of him.”

