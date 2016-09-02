Hugo Rotary Club news

Hugo School Superintendent Earl Dalke (left) recently introduced new high school principal Cory Smith (center) and new HHS head football coach Lloyd Smith to the Hugo Rotary Club. Dalke told Rotarians that the new school year was well underway with approximately 1,200 students enrolled district-wide, including 90 from the Grant School annexation. Coach Smith, who coached at Atoka last year, told club members that more than 60 students are out for football this season. Principal Smith, who last year was high school principal at Shidler, Okla., Schools, complimented the Hugo High School and said he looked forward to a great year.