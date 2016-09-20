Hugo Rotary Club news

Oklahoma State Game Wardens Jim Gillham (left) and Jay Harvey (center) recently updated members of the Hugo Rotary Club on changes to the 2016-2017 hunting and fishing laws and regulations. Game Wardens Gillham and Harvey discussed a number of topics with Rotarians, including the Choctaw Nation and state of Oklahoma agreement for tribal member hunting and fishing licenses, feral hog problems, alligators in lakes and rivers, as well as upcoming deer and black bear hunting seasons. Game wardens are trained law enforcement officers who have a variety of roles, including educating the public, working to protect the state’s wildlife and enforcing fish and game laws. Pictured with Gillham and Harvey is Hugo Rotarian Kevin Cory.