Hugo Rotary Club news

Hugo Rotary Club, along with Goodland Boys Home and Victory Life Church youth department, worked together to support our local police department. Many hours were spent painting the building, designing and placing the new signage, patch design and new stickers for the police cars. David Dearinger was the designer and overall project coordinator. Pictured are (back row l to r): Captain Donna King, Officer Seth Leyba, Officer Lawayna Cathey, Chief Jon Paul Bozeman, Officer Don Dudley, Rotarians Stephen Shain, Kevin Cory, Sergeant Dusty Spalding and Sergeant Chad Allen. Front row: Goodland Boys Jason Hadrava, Peter Baker, Bobby Green, Rotarians David Dearinger, Rochelle Cory, William Smith and HRC President Jon Garrison.