Hugo Rotary Club news

img_2369Oklahoma U.S. Congressman Markwayne Mullin (right) recently visited with members and guests of the Hugo Rotary Club. Congressman Mullin fielded questions and discussed a number of issues including Social Security, government regulations, schools, state ballot questions and current politics. Mullin, who is from Westville, is completing his second term as congressman, representing Oklahoma’s second district. Pictured with Mullin is Hugo Rotary Club president Jonathan Garrison (left) and Goodland Academy student Jason Hadrava.

