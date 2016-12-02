Hugo Rotary Club news

Choctaw County Youth Services program director Jessica Bozeman (left) recently visited with the Hugo Rotary Club about this year’s Angel Tree program. Last year, 275 children received gifts for Christmas. Bozeman said the program is welcoming donations and asking for assistance in wrapping gifts this year. Bozeman can be reached at 580.326.3382. The Choctaw County Youth Services office is located at 101 W. Jefferson in Hugo. Pictured with Bozeman is Hugo Rotarian Leeoma Caldwell. Angel Trees can be found at Walmart, Sharpe’s Department Store, World Acceptance, City Drug, Stage, Factory Connection and Security Finance.