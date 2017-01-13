Hugo Rotary Club news

Dr. Clayton Cobb (second from left), veterinarian with the River Valley Veterinary Clinic in Hugo, recently visited with members of the Hugo Rotary Club. Cobb, who joined the clinic in 2016, is a graduate of Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine in College Station, Texas. He told Rotarians he was happy to be working in the area and to be a part of their new facility which opened its doors Dec. 29 at 3005 E. Jackson St. in Hugo. Cobb said the new 3,200 square-foot clinic has added advanced diagnostic equipment and continues to serve both large and small animals. Pictured (l to r): is Hugo Rotary Club president Jon Garrison, Dr. Cobb, Goodland Academy student Peter Baker and veterinarian Dr. Joey Eastwood.