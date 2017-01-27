Hugo Rotary Club news

Hugo Anytime Fitness Gym manager Kimberly Fowler (second from left) recently visited with members of the Hugo Rotary Club. Fowler told Rotarians the local gym is part of a nationwide network of 3,000 that is open 24 hours a day to its members. In addition to a wide variety of exercise equipment for working out, the gym also offers yoga classes, crossfit, personal fitness plans and certified personal trainers. Anytime Fitness is located at 1800 E. Jackson in Hugo. Pictured are (l to r): Rotarian Rochelle Cory, Fowler, and Rotarians Dawn Hibben and Krystle Hampton.