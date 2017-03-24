Hugo Rotary Club news

Area high school junior class members were recently recognized by the Hugo Rotary Club as Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) winners. RYLA is an international program that was created by Rotary International to encourage strong leadership in youth. Young people chosen for their leadership potential attend an all-expense paid camp to develop and enhance leadership skills through activities conducted in an atmosphere of trust and respect. This year’s camp was held at Clements Scout Ranch near Athens, Texas, on Feb. 24-26. Pictured (l to r) are: RYLA winners Nathaniel Clark (Fort Towson High School), Karlie Smith (Rattan High School), Hugo Rotarian William Smith and RYLA winner Jason Hadrava (Goodland Academy). Not pictured is RYLA award winner Zion Roan (Roan Family Home School).