The Hugo Rotary Club recently recognized its 2017 college scholarship award winners. Each recipient will receive a $500 scholarship to apply toward college expenses. Pictured with Hugo Rotary Club president-elect Stephen Shain (left) are (l to r): Hugo High School senior Alexis Bills; Fort Towson High School senior Taylor Grimes; and Hugo High School seniors Lexi Copeland, Asianna Lewis and Dylan Yandell.