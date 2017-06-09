Hugo Rotary Club news

Deana Gonzales, (pictured center), Enrollment Specialist with Little Dixie Community Action Agency’s Head Start program recently visited with members of the Hugo Rotary Club. Mrs. Gonzales told Rotarians that the program serves more than 600 children a year in the Choctaw, Pushmataha, as well as McCurtain county area. Little Dixie Head Start is a pre-school program for 3 and 4 year old children. Mrs. Gonzales told the club that Little Dixie also has the Early Head Start program that serves low-income families with infants and toddlers. This is a full-day program that is of no cost to families. For more information, Mrs. Gonzales can be reached at 209 N. 4th St., Hugo or 866.326.7581. Pictured (l-r) are Rotarian Will Smith, Deana Gonzales and Rotarian Kevin Cory.