Hugo Rotary Club news

Choctaw Electric Cooperative CEO/general manager Kooney Duncan (right) recently addressed a noon luncheon of the Hugo Rotary Club. Duncan started his position with CEC in April after serving a number of years with Western Farmers Electric Co-Op. Duncan visited with Rotarians on a number of subjects, including reducing debt, clearing right-of-ways, returning capital credits and CEC’s Smart Hub online services. Choctaw Electric Co-Op’s annual meeting this year will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 at the McCurtain County Fairgrounds in Idabel. Duncan and wife Lendy have two daughters, Beckett Marie and Leedey Jane. Pictured (l to r) are: Hugo Rotarian Bruce Akard, CEC executive secretary Jennifer Boling, Hugo Rotarian Leeoma Caldwell and Duncan.