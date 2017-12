Through the generosity of several of its members, the Hugo Rotary Club will be giving the gift of tabletop fun to several local foster care families this Christmas! Mark Eby (left), owner of Griffon Gaming in Hugo, helped in procuring many copies of UNO and family-friendly card games for gifts in the upcoming area DHS Christmas Party, as well as donating several copies towards the efforts himself. Also pictured is Rotary Club President Elect, Colby Bryant (right).