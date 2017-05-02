Hugo Schools honor retirees, Teachers of the Year…

Hugo Public Schools honored its retirees and District Teacher of the Year on Friday, April 28. Each retiree received a rocking chair and gifts from some of our local businesses. Danny Groat was named 2017-2018 Hugo Public Schools District Teacher of the Year. He too received gifts from some of our local businesses. Retirees included (pictured above): Roberta Armstrong, Deborah Capers, Suzanne Hamil, Clegg McAdams, Margie Richie, Nancy Welch and Ray Dean Young. Building Teachers of the Year included (pictured below): Jane Schreurs, Hugo Elementary; Nicole Greer, Hugo Intermediate School; Reubin Turner, Hugo Middle School; and Danny Groat, Hugo High School and District Teacher of the Year.