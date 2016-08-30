Hugo’s football coaching staff

“We played well for three quarters and our offense kicked in when we really needed it to,” Coach Smith said. “We made way too many mistakes and we only have two days to fix the problems,” he added, with the Buffs facing the Atoka Wampus cats at home this Thursday night.

“I’m proud that our kids stayed in the game and never gave up. They fought all night. They’ve worked hard and I’m pleased overall with what they’ve done. We have a chance to make the playoffs but in order to do that, we must get better. Our young players had a taste of varsity football and now they know everyone’s a man just like they are.”