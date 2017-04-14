Jackie Stephenson

Jackie “Jack” Stephenson

The loving family of Jackie “Jack” Stephenson will miss him dearly. He passed away after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia on April 9, 2017. Jack and his wife, Linda, have lived in Sun City, Georgetown, Texas, for the past 16 years.The family’s preference would be to make donations online to www.lbda.org or mail to the Lewey Body Dementia Association, Inc. (LBDA) located at 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W. Liburn, GA 30047, or by calling 404.549.4247.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2017 in the Chapel of Ramsey Funeral Home.

