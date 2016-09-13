James Higgins

James “Okie” Higgins fought the good fight of faith right up to the day and hour he went to dance on the streets of gold with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He had many nicknames that he went by, Okie, Dad, Mr. Higgins, Pa, Grampa, Jimmy and Papa by his great granddaughter, Neveah, 1 year old.

Visitation was from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. Funeral service was at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Interment followed the funeral service in Columbus Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Sept. 13 edition of the Hugo News.