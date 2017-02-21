James Wheeler

James W. “J.W.” Wheeler

Funeral services for James W. “J.W.” Wheeler, of Spencerville, Okla., will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at Hugo First Assembly of God. James passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the age of 88.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, Hugo.

Interment will follow the services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Bro. Keithen Brown officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Feb. 21 edition of the Hugo News.