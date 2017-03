James Edward White

James Edward White, of Edmond, Okla., formerly of Hugo, passed away March 1, 2017, at the age of 74.

James was born in Hugo on Feb. 14, 1943, to James Fowler White and Hazel Pauline White. He graduated from Hugo High School in May, 1961.

He was a very kind, compassionate person. He made the world a better place. He will be missed.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, March 7 edition of the Hugo News.