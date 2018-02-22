Jeffrey Wickham

Jeffrey Neal Wickham

Memorial services for Jeffrey Neal Wickham were held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 at the Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in Hugo, Okla., with the Rev. Keithen Brown officiating. Jeffrey passed away Feb. 14, 2018, in Grant, Okla., at the age of 76.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Feb. 23 edition of the Hugo News.