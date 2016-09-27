Joe Stubbs

Graveside services for Joe Stubbs, of Boswell, Okla., will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 at Restland Cemetery in Boswell. Joe passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, at the age of 82.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, 921 Hunter Avenue, Boswell.

Bro. Jan Lee will officiate the services, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Sept. 27 edition of the Hugo News.