JoEtta Simmons

Funeral services for JoEtta Simmons, of Hugo, Okla., were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at Christian Life Outreach Ministries. JoEtta passed away Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at her home, at the age of 77.

Interment followed the services at Crosley Cemetery with the Rev. Roylia Akins officiating, under the direction of Rogan Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Feb. 6 edition of the Hugo News.