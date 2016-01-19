John Campbell

John Stevie Campbell

Funeral services for John Stevie Campbell, of Hugo, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016 at Hugo Assembly of God Church. John passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, at the age of 58.The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016 at the Miller & Miller Funeral Home, 410 South “F” in Hugo.

Interment will follow the services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Bro. Keithen Brown officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

