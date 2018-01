John Florez, III

Funeral services for John Florez, III, of Soper, Okla., were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 at Victory Life Church of Boswell. John passed away Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at the age of 58.

Interment followed the services at Soper Cemetery with the Rev. Raymond Doke and the Rev. R.V. Colbert officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

