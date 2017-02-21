Johnny Patty

Johnny Lee Patty

This is the story of Johnny Lee Patty. John was a loving man, role model and inspiration to many and will always be cherished.

His life was rejoiced on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the Bennington, Okla., gymnasium. Services were led by Roger Speers and musical celebration by Bro. Mark Wesley and daughters. His final resting place is the Bennington Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chris Dill, Albert Haddock, Brody Haddock, Dean Jestis, Stephen Patty and Josh Redwine.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Feb. 21 edition of the Hugo News.