Judy Pendergrass

Funeral services for Judy Pendergrass, of Durant, Okla., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 at New Life Family Church in Boswell, Okla. Judy passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at the age of 67.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 at New Life Family Church in Boswell, prior to funeral services.

Interment will follow the services at Restland Cemetery in Boswell with Bro. Rick Austin officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Dec. 16 edition of the Hugo News.