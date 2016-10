Julie Lynne Keeley

Memorial services for Julie Keeley will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 at the Cowboy Crossing Church, east of Hugo, Okla., with Pastor Mike Merritt officiating. Julie passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Plano, Texas, at the age of 56.

Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at www.praterlampton.com.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Oct. 18 edition of the Hugo News.