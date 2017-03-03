Kathy Bryan

Kathy (Carver) Bryan

Kathy (Carver) Bryan, age 43, of San Augustine, passed from this life on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Plano after a sudden illness.

Kathy was born to Barbara Ann (Tate) Carver and Lee Carver on Oct. 19, 1973, in Conroe, Texas. She was a homemaker and a member of the White Rock Missionary Baptist Church in San Augustine County, Texas.

Services were under the direction of Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, March 3 edition of the Hugo News.