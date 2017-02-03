Katy Kelso

Katy Marie Kelso

Katy Marie Kelso of Soper, Okla., entered this life on Oct. 29, 1952 in Denison, Texas, born to James and Ruby (Smith) Harlow. Katy went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 29, 2017 at the age of 64 years.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mead, Okla., with Pastor Anthony Williams officiating. Burial followed at Mead Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Phillip Smith, Steve Kelso, Mark Smith, Randy Kelso, Matt Smith, Russell Kelso, Jeff Smith and Jason Kelso.

