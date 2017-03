Kendric Eugene Smith

“Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.” On the morning of March 8, 2017, Kendric Eugene Smith entered the gates of Heaven. Kendric was born on Feb. 4, 2017, to Cedric Eugene Ware and Sonoya Dawn Smith, in Durant.

