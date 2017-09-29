Krista Yount

Funeral services for Krista Yount, of Spencerville, Okla., will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at First Assembly of God Church in Hugo. Krista passed away Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at the age of 71.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, Hugo.

Interment will follow the services at Springs Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Keithen Brown officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Sept. 29 edition of the Hugo News.