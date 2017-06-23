Lake Raymond Gary added to DEQ elevated mercury advisory

• DEQ hosting public meeting to discuss fish consumption advisories

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will host a public meeting on Tuesday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at DEQ Headquarters, 707 N. Robinson, in Oklahoma City to discuss elevated levels of mercury found in fish in some Oklahoma lakes. Fourteen lakes have been added since the last advisory was issued in 2016.

