Larry Adams

Larry Adams, age 75, of Idabel, Okla., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 at Texarkana, Texas. He was born on March 27, 1941 in Dallas, Texas. Larry was a 1959 graduate of Celeste High School in Celeste, Texas.

A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016 at the White Family Chapel with Bro Bob Williams officiating.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.whitefamilyfh.com.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Sept. 16 edition of the Hugo News.