Larry Leon Bates

Larry Leon Bates succumbed to cancer in his home per his wish on Aug. 31, 2016 at the age of 75. He passed free of pain, surrounded by his family and dear friends. Larry was born April 8, 1941 to Leon and Lorene (Taylor) Bates in Hugo, Okla. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 at Burkhart Funeral Service of Antlers Chapel with Bro. Tony Neal officiating.

Interment will be at Rattan Cemetery under the direction of Burkhart Funeral Service of Antlers.