Larry Chapin

Larry Hurshel Chapin

Larry Hurshel Chapin, 64, of Boswell, Okla., passed away the morning of Dec. 10, 2016, in Broken Bow, Okla., surrounded by his loved ones. Larry was born June 26, 1952, in Durant, Okla., to Hurshel B. and Annie Jewel (Gallee) Chapin.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Choctaw County Fair Board or to the Choctaw County FFA Chapter.

Arrangements were under the direction of Brumley Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Dec. 16 edition of the Hugo News.