Lashell Denece “Shelle” Pharis-McMillan

Celebration of Life services for Lashell Denece “Shelle” Pharis-McMillan will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home Chapel. Lashell passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, at the age of 46.

Pastor Kirk Matthews will officiate the service, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Aug. 4 edition of the Hugo News.