Lavester Bills

Funeral services for Lavester Bills, of Hugo, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Hugo. Lavester passed away Feb. 16, 2018, at the age of 46.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

Interment will follow the service at Crosley Cemetery in Hugo with the Rev. Lawrence Dangerfield officiating, with reflections by Minister Carolyn Hicks, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Feb. 23 edition of the Hugo News.